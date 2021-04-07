Kinexus Group named among nation’s ‘Best Nonprofits to Work For’

A Benton Harbor-based workforce and economic development nonprofit was included on a list of the best nonprofit employers in the U.S.

The NonProfit Times on Monday published its list of the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For, and Benton Harbor-based Kinexus Group was ranked No. 39 on the list. It was the only West Michigan-based nonprofit among the 50 organizations mentioned. This is Kinexus Group’s fifth year in a row on the list.

“We are both excited and honored to be recognized nationally by the prestigious NonProfit Times for the fifth year in a row,” said Kinexus Group President and CEO Todd Gustafson, who oversees a team of 86 employees. “We strive to create a culture that encourages our team to think outside the box, be themselves and lead the way for the communities we serve. This award is a sign that our employees see and recognize the efforts we have made to make sure every voice is heard. Without our team, we would simply be unable to solve the complex challenges facing our region and state, especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

The Best Nonprofits to Work For awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the top 50 employers in the nonprofit industry that benefit the industry’s economy, workforce and businesses.

The Nonprofit Times partnered with Best Companies Group to identify the nonprofit organizations across the U.S. that excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees in 2021. Nominated nonprofits entered a two-part survey process to determine the overall winners.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominee’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth about 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth about 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the ranking.

To be considered for this award, organizations were evaluated by the following criteria: