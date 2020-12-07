Library foundation receives $20,000 grant

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Wege Foundation of Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation (GRPLF) provides financial support to the Grand Rapids Public Library, and as a result, the grant will go toward several of the library’s programs in 2021.

“This programming improves the quality of life for many people in the city, and we are grateful for the support of the Wege Foundation,” said Dan Poortenga, GRPLF board chair.

GRPL’s Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage programming will benefit from the grant, as well as its One Book, One City for Kids program and mobile hotspot lending program.

The One Book, One City for Kids program provides books to 1,800 GRPS fifth graders.

The new mobile hotspot lending program provides internet access to families who cannot afford it. The grant will allow for additional mobile hotspots to be purchased; the hotspots are distributed through community partner organizations.

The Wege Foundation supports environmental, educational, arts and culture, and community health and well-being programs.