LIFT Foundation opens housing applications

The LIFT Foundation is accepting applications for its newest affordable housing development.

The Kalamazoo-based nonprofit housing provider is accepting applications for its LodgeHouse project, in which a previous Knights Inn Motel on S. Westnedge Avenue is being converted into 60 affordable studio apartments for permanent residents.

The organization will prioritize applicants currently experiencing homelessness as waitlists begin to form for the facility, which is expected to be move-in ready by April.

Lisa Wilcuttt, vice president of Lockhart Management & Consulting and property supervisor for LIFT Foundation, said she and the organization encourage anyone in need of safe, stable housing to apply as soon as possible.

“It’s never too late to start applying for housing,” Willcutt said. “It doesn’t cost you anything but time to get started.”

Applications are available online, by calling (269) 350-2015 or by emailing info@lmc-mi.com.

In addition to affordable housing, the LodgeHouse will offer on-site management and support services to help residents transition, with plans to assist up to 120 individuals to find and maintain stable housing.

Once complete, the new affordable housing complex renovations will include new landscaping; repaved parking areas; replacement of windows, doors, balcony rails, interior finishes, mechanical units, plumbing fixtures, electrical systems and sprinkler systems; and the addition of kitchens in each unit.

As hopeful residents continue to apply to LodgeHouse, LIFT continues to search for public donations, which will aid in the completion of the 60-unit property. To date, nearly $182,000 of the organization’s $2.5 million goal has been collected. The organization also received a grant of an undisclosed amount from the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation in February 2021 to address homelessness in Kalamazoo, as the Business Journal previously reported.

“The pandemic has increased costs for everything,” Willcutt said. “The construction costs are so much greater than we expected as a result.”

Individuals can make a donation on LIFT’s website, or by mailing checks payable to “LIFT Foundation, A Nonprofit Housing Corporation” to Lisa Willcutt, Lochkart Management and Consulting, 2725 Airview Blvd. Suite 202, Kalamazoo, MI 49002.