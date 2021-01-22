LIMA launches candle fundraiser for mental health nonprofit

The owners of a handmade candle company in Grand Rapids are now selling a special limited-edition product to raise funds for i understand, a mental health nonprofit.

Sisters-in-law Linsey Jones and Maria Curtis, co-owners of LIMA, a handmade candle business based in Grand Rapids, said they are partnering with Vonnie Woodrick and her Ada-based nonprofit i understand on a fundraising campaign for i understand that runs through Feb. 14.

i understand provides support to individuals and communities by hosting weekly and monthly educational awareness events and support groups in West Michigan and “elevating the conversation on the topic of mental health and life after losing a loved one by suicide.”

LIMA’s fundraising campaign will donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of a special limited-edition LOVE HEALS candle to support i understand in its mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness.

Jones and Curtis said their fundraising goal is to sell 2,000 LOVE HEALS candles. Each candle is $12.

“We are very hopeful that with your support, we will be able to meet our goal,” Maria Curtis said in a Facebook video about the campaign.

Added Woodrick: “We’re so excited to be a part of this campaign … because when we do things out of love, it heals.”

Candle details

9-ounce frosted white jar

Silver lid

Hand-poured with 100% soy wax

Blend of grapefruit, lemon peel and pomegranate with undertones of cedar and rosemary (premium phthalate-free fragrances)

No added paraffin, chemicals or dyes

The LOVE HEALS candle is available at LIMA's website or any of LIMA's partner retail stores

