Local homeless care leader promoted to national CEO

The CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids is taking the helm of the organization at a national level.

The Family Promise of Grand Rapids Board of Directors on Tuesday, Jan. 24, announced Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids, was promoted to CEO of Family Promise National.

Schuch, who will remain local as she assumes her new role, will oversee more than 200,000 volunteers across 43 states as CEO of Family Promise National. She will begin her new role on March 1.

“Cheryl brings an extraordinary combination of vision, strategy and a passion for this mission, with strong financial acumen and the ability to meet ambitious goals,” said Betsy Bernard, board chair of Family Promise National. “She is a clear, efficient and empathetic leader with a record of innovation and execution of bold strategic vision. Her DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) leadership and commitment stood out to the search committee as thoughtful, intentional and focused on measurable outcomes.”

Schuch is a Kalamazoo native and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. After years of experience in management in the for-profit sector, Schuch joined Family Promise of Grand Rapids in 2009. She was promoted from executive director to CEO of the organization in 2020.

According to a statement from Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Schuch has grown the organization to be one of the largest Family Promise affiliates nationwide, with revenue and assets over $10 million and a full spectrum of sustainable programming.

In her role as CEO at Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Schuch leveraged community resources to advance the organization’s mission and diversified funding sources including foundations, corporate donors and government funding.

While Schuch will assume the role of CEO on the national level, thanks to her continuing work in the Grand Rapids area, Schuch will be able to bring the nation’s best practices to West Michigan to help improve housing in the local community.

“I am humbled to get this opportunity to work with so many dynamic affiliate leaders, board members and staff who are committed to ending family homelessness,” Schuch said. “The work we have in front of us is urgent, as we see the number of families experiencing homelessness start to increase again as our housing market becomes more constrained and expensive. I’m confident that our many innovative approaches to prevention, shelter, housing and supportive services for children and their families will help inform this important work across the country and ensure that all children have a place to call home.”

As Schuch will serve full-time in the role of Family Promise National CEO, the local organization is currently organizing a search committee and hiring a consultant to fill the role of CEO in West Michigan.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids recently celebrated its 25th year serving the West Michigan homeless population, as reported by the Business Journal.