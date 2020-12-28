Mercantile Bank donates $100K to community nonprofits

Mercantile Bank of Michigan is donating $100,000 to several organizations across the state to help communities that are battling food insecurity and homelessness.

“During this season of giving, we wanted to ensure that the financial assistance we provide reaches across all of the communities we serve, especially amid the amplified effects of the pandemic,” said Robert Kaminski Jr., CEO of Mercantile Bank of Michigan. “As we operate in these communities daily, we know that among the biggest critical needs across our state are food, shelter and financial stability, and many people are struggling to receive these basic human needs. As a Michigan-based community bank, we wanted to act quickly and are partnering with organizations across the state to form critical relationships that will help fulfill these urgent needs but also work to make a lasting impact.”

Housing

Mercantile Bank is working with entities throughout its Michigan footprint to help provide emergency shelter and housing to those in need, designating $50,000 of the $100,000 commitment to a variety of nonprofits, including:

Guiding Light, Community Rebuilders and Family Promise (West Michigan)

Housing Resources Inc. (southwest Michigan)

Haven House (greater Lansing)

Hope Hospitality and Warming Center Inc. (metro Detroit)

Isabella County Restoration House and Gratiot Emergency Housing (mid-Michigan)

Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (northeast Michigan)

“We so appreciate the generosity of our friends and neighbors at Mercantile,” said Starla McDermott, Guiding Light development director. “As a community bank, Mercantile demonstrates a true commitment to Michigan by working alongside nonprofits to benefit all. This gift will have double the impact as we invite others to match the funds to ensure all Heartside residents have a warm bed to sleep in this winter and nourishing meals to eat.”

Food

To address the acute need to combat hunger near the holidays, the bank also is partnering with several Feeding America food banks to distribute food to families throughout the state with an additional donation of $50,000.

“One in eight of our neighbors were facing hunger before the pandemic, and now even more are in need,” said Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan. “This generous gift from Mercantile Bank will help us serve so many families through mobile pantries next year, as the effects of the pandemic linger. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”

Mercantile Bank

Founded in 1997, Mercantile Bank of Michigan — a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercantile Bank Corporation — provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units.

Mercantile has assets of about $4.4 billion and operates 39 banking offices.