MI Lupus to host awareness walk

A nonprofit is inviting the public to walk at the John Ball Zoo for Lupus awareness.

The MI Lupus Foundation is hosting a walk to raise awareness for the autoimmune disease from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

The event will start, rain or shine, at the zoo’s Pond Pavilion, and time will be allotted for picture taking, snacks and prizes before the walk begins.

“The MI Lupus Foundation exists to improve the quality of life for those living with lupus through support, education and research with the goal of finding a cure,” said Kimberly Dimond, interim executive director, MI Lupus Foundation. “We look forward to spreading awareness in the Grand Rapids area with this event. In addition to the walk, there will be a great lineup of raffle items.

“Raffle tickets from the outing and additional donations made to the MI Lupus Foundation support programs like the Lupus Love Project, an emergency grant program to help those impacted by lupus with financial burdens posed by this debilitating disease.”

Tickets for the event are $20 and are available here. Registration includes admission to the zoo.