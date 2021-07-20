Michigan Veteran Homes to host open house at new Grand Rapids campus

The newly built Michigan Veteran Homes location in Grand Rapids will be open to the public for a tour this week.

The Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Michigan Veteran Homes and the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority board of directors will host an open house from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the newest MVH home at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Construction on the new facility began in April 2019. Funding for the project came from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs State Home Construction Grant Program, which contributed $40.9 million, and the state of Michigan, which covered the remaining $22 million for a total project cost of $62.9 million.

The state-of-the-art facility, which will serve 128 veterans and dependents in need of skilled nursing care, occupies 153,000 square feet and consists of four distinct neighborhood buildings and a community center.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community members, veteran service organizations and other stakeholders to take a 30-minute tour of the new home,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for the Michigan Veteran Homes. “Although our current members and their families have had the opportunity to tour the new home, we felt that it was also important to provide our community partners with the opportunity to see what we’ve been working on. We’re looking forward to the chance to meet with those curious about the new home, as well as provide information about admissions, volunteer opportunities and other ways the community can help support our heroes.”

The new building is designed to provide care in a homelike environment rather than the older, more institutional settings that used to exist. The neighborhood buildings contain private resident rooms with en suite baths and shared living and dining spaces. The adjacent 33,000-square-foot community center is the centerpiece of the home and features therapeutic facilities for behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, an exam room, chapel, barbershop and salon, café bistro and gift shop. Residents also have access to outdoor courtyards that allow them to observe the natural surroundings of the campus.

Those interested in touring the home are asked to email Carr at carrt1@michigan.gov.

Michigan Veteran Homes is the entity that provides day-to-day operational oversight of the state’s veteran homes on behalf of the Michigan Veterans Facility Authority and is a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

MVH strives to ensure quality long-term care is provided to veterans and their eligible family members that live within the homes.

The MVH operates the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, the Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti in Marquette and the new Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township.