Muskegon Rescue Mission launches $5M capital campaign

The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) soon will offer a preschool, day care and community resource center with the help of a capital campaign.

The $5 million campaign will fund construction of a 16,000-square-foot multipurpose facility that will offer immediate access to local agencies for health, educational, social and job skill services in one location. The new facility also will be home to a preschool and day care center that will serve low-income families who no longer are dependent on public assistance.

The 1.48-acre parcel that will become home to the community resource center is located behind the MRM’s Men’s Shelter at 400 W. Laketon Ave. and was gifted to the organization by the city of Muskegon.

MRM reached approximately $2.5 million of its goal during its quiet campaign phase, which began in October 2021. As of Feb. 22, the organization reached nearly $3,358,000 in gifts and donations following the launch of the public campaign phase last week. Every donation will be matched to help MRM reach its $5 million goal.

“The new facility will be a tremendous asset to our community,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director, MRM. “In addition to offering more accessible and convenient access to local agency services, it will serve as a warming and cooling center for our county, will include a training kitchen and access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) curriculum for students.”

Those interested in supporting the campaign can visit muskegonmission.org/riseuptogether.