National bank invests in local emergency housing program

Retail banking company KeyBank is awarding a grant to a local nonprofit.

KeyBank is investing $10,000 in Grand Rapids-based Mel Trotter Ministries to support Pathway Home, the nonprofit’s emergency shelter program.

This grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, a giving campaign focused on affordable housing, mortgage and small business lending and renewable energy.

“We are incredibly grateful for our ongoing partnership with KeyBank,” said Beth Fisher, chief advancement officer at Mel Trotter Ministries. “This generous grant will allow us, through the Pathway Home program, to continue to focus on meeting emergency family needs for safe

shelter while working with them to make a pathway back into the community through finding jobs, housing and all that a family needs to thrive.”

Pathway Home is a collaborative emergency shelter and rehousing program between Mel Trotter Ministries and Family Promise of Grand Rapids. This program is designated for single adults with children and intact families (kids under age 18).

Guests of the program receive meals, child development, ministry support and case management while they work to find a home. Pathway Home provides a safe place for unhoused people to stay and supplies basic necessities like bedsheets and hygiene products in addition to landlord advocacy, financial counseling, legal aid and employment training and placement.

Pathway Home’s top priority is to get families into stable housing and out of the shelter as quickly as possible.

Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $239 million in Michigan through its National Community Benefits Plan, supporting affordable housing, home lending, small business lending and transformative philanthropy targeted toward workforce development, education and safe, vital neighborhoods for underserved communities.

“At KeyBank, our purpose is to help the communities we serve thrive. Through lending, investing, grants and volunteerism, we participate in the growth, revitalization and sustainability of the communities we proudly serve,” said Michael Sytsma, market president and commercial sales leader for KeyBank in West Michigan. “Our investment will help Mel Trotter Ministries and Pathway Home as they work to end homelessness in western Michigan through community partnerships and innovative solutions.”