New Community Transformation Fund gets $500K boost from Frey Foundation

A local venture capital fund supporting minority-owned businesses received an investment from a philanthropic entity.

The New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF) earlier this week announced it received $500,000 from the Frey Foundation, signifying the first of what the foundation called a “mission-related investment.”

These funds contribute to a total of $10.75 million now raised by NCTF since its launch in 2020.

For Tripp Frey, chair of the Frey Foundation board of trustees, partnership with NCTF seemed like a natural choice for the foundation.

“The Frey Foundation’s investment strategy is to maximize returns to our endowment. Instruments that also help build leadership and wealth in the region’s private sector are a win-win, so partnering with the New Community Transformation Fund felt like a natural fit,” Frey said. “We are excited to be part of this unique and much-needed focus on helping entrepreneurs of color and under-invested populations succeed and build wealth in our community.”

According to leadership, the Frey Foundation plans to grow its support for local entities through future mission-related investments.

“The foundation trustees and investment committee believe that when our grant-making impact and portfolio returns can both be bolstered by a local investment instrument, we get at solving social challenges faster,” said Holly Johnson, president of the Frey Foundation. “The thinking with this strategy is that our portfolio can do well and return dividends while also doing good by supporting a historically underrepresented demographic in the sector.”

Birgit Klohs, executive chair and founder of NCTF, said the team is thankful for the foundation’s support.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the Frey Foundation for their generous commitment to diversity and change in our community,” Klohs said. “The family and foundation are recognized statewide for their commitment to building community, so their support will help us reach our goal of improving our community by investing in the best diverse-led companies.”

NCTF currently aims to invest between $500,000 and $1.5 million in second-stage, minority-owned businesses. To date, the fund has contributed to advanced cancer treatment provider BAMF Health in an inaugural investment and to business-to-business payment solutions company Zil Money, which now is relocating its headquarters from Texas to Grand Rapids.

The fund currently eyes companies which have raised traditional venture seed rounds and beyond in the information technology, financial technology, health and life sciences, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

NCTF was seeded initially by Bank of America and the Consumers Energy Foundation with DTE Energy soon following.

Today, the Frey Foundation joins a series of additional businesses and individuals investing in NCTF, including The Meijer Foundation, Gentex, Horizon Bank, Mercantile Bank, Rockford Construction, Spectrum Health Ventures, the Wege Foundation, WGO Capital, Brooks Capital Management, 42 North Investment, John Kennedy and Aaron Jonker.

According to NCTF’s leadership, the fund will continue to explore future ventures in its effort to vitalize the local economy.

“This region is rich in entrepreneurism and blessed with benefactors that are committed to investing in diverse opportunities,” said Ollie Howie, managing director of NCTF. “To have the Frey Foundation join our efforts is such a testament to how we can all work together to lift up underserved entrepreneurs.”