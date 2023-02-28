New documentary follows 3 families through West Michigan’s housing shortage

Three Grand Rapids organizations on Thursday will air a documentary about housing insecurity with the goal of breaking down the “silos” between groups working to solve the crisis in West Michigan.

“Finding Home: America’s Housing Crisis in Kent County,” will premiere in a free screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The documentary was the brainchild of Kent County nonprofit KConnect in partnership with Housing Kent and Grand Rapids-based Candor Media, a bilingual independent media company that produces films, photography and audio and digital journalism.

