New documentary follows 3 families through West Michigan’s housing shortage

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Three Grand Rapids organizations on Thursday will air a documentary about housing insecurity with the goal of breaking down the “silos” between groups working to solve the crisis in West Michigan.
“Finding Home: America’s Housing Crisis in Kent County,” will premiere in a free screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids.
The documentary was the brainchild of Kent County nonprofit KConnect in partnership with Housing Kent and Grand Rapids-based Candor Media, a bilingual independent media company that produces films, photography and audio and digital journalism.
Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Staying current is easy with GRBJ's news delivered straight to your inbox, free of charge. Click below to see everything we have to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.