NIA Centre names interim executive director

A nonprofit with a vision to promote African American culture in West Michigan appointed an interim executive director.

NIA Centre said Monday, Dec. 6, that it hired Rodney A. Sprauve to the position, replacing former executive Sierra Hatfield who resigned in October. Sprauve will oversee operations and programming as NIA Centre searches for a candidate to permanently fill the position.

“I am excited and grateful to have been offered the opportunity to serve as NIA Centre’s interim executive director,” Sprauve said. “At this very important moment in culture, the goals and objectives of NIA Centre align perfectly with my professional commitment to preserving the legacy of African American culture and heritage in the most inclusive and collaborative manner possible.”

Sprauve is founder and CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based consulting group Reliable and Sustainable Solutions, a firm specializing in professional development training for corporations, municipalities, educational institutions and nonprofits. He brings 30 years of educational experience focusing on infrastructure and economic equity to NIA Centre and holds a juris doctorate from City University of New York, as well as a bachelor’s degree in mass media and journalism from Hampton University.

Before starting his consulting group, he served the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York as a ministerial staff member and led efforts to bring senior citizen housing, affordable homeownership opportunities, a private K-8 Christian school and small businesses to South Jamaica, Queens, New York.

“We are pleased to be able to tap Mr. Sprauve’s experience to sustain NIA Centre’s momentum and the valuable work we are doing in West Michigan” said Robert Upton, NIA Centre board chair. “We are confident that Mr. Sprauve’s commitment and expertise will be instrumental for our organization’s development over the next several months and beyond.”

NIA Centre provides resources and opportunities for sharing and expressing African American culture with a focus on art, health, wealth and education.

Additional information on NIA Centre is available at niacentregr.org.