‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem’ returns after two years

A local nonprofit is planning the return of its annual fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In The Image, a nonprofit providing clothing and household necessities to people in need, is hosting its annual “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem” luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at High Five GR, 19 La Grave Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Contrary to the popular, “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy that many businesses adopt, In The Image invites people in need to come as they are and take what they need.

The annual fundraiser, back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, invites the community to lunch together to raise funds for the organization’s programming and to recognize the people who played a critical role in helping meet the basic needs of those in crisis.

All proceeds from “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem” benefit In The Image’s free community initiatives, which provide hope, dignity and respect to everyone in need of clothing and household necessities

This year, In The Image will honor Ada Bible Church as its Community Take Action Award recipient and Noah Arnett as its Hope Award recipient.

“We all know that people are really struggling right now and gaining support for our programs and free resources is needed more than ever,” said Bethann Egan, In The Image executive director. “For the past two years we’ve gone without our biggest fundraising event, and that has been difficult. A lot has changed in the world, and as a result, we’ve had to change how we’re serving the community. But we’re hoping for a great turnout to share our impact and our plans for the future.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased for $50 online.