Nonprofit boardroom diversity lags

Despite being an area bustling with nonprofit opportunities and a community with an undeniably giving heart, West Michigan nonprofit leaders still struggle to diversify. Knowing the importance of creating nonprofit boardrooms that reflect the populations they serve, how can those who lead help diversify those spaces and why is it still so difficult?

Following the national trend, West Michigan has done the work to start unlearning ingrained racial biases and rethink social and economic justice issues to help create a more equitable community. This work has bled into nonprofit organizations and is beginning to help shape leadership, but the work is far from done.

To understand the region’s strengths and weaknesses in this area, the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance (LNA) crunched the numbers on West Michigan nonprofit community demographics, releasing a report on what the average boardroom looked like in 2022.

In the pool of 95 local nonprofit organizations surveyed, 84% of board members were white or Caucasian, according to the LNA’s report, and 47% of organizations had boards composed of exclusively white or Caucasian members.

In addition to racial/ethnic diversity, area nonprofit boards also struggle to diversify their age range. Only 10% of board members were under the age of 35, while the majority were in their 40s and 50s.

Executive directors also tended to be older, with 50% between 51 and 64 years of age. That position also was filled almost exclusively by white or Caucasian people in 2022, with 94% falling into that demographic.

Organizations also rated their challenge to recruit demographically diverse board members as a 7 out of 10, with 10 being “extremely challenging.”

However, two local nonprofits, Women Of Color GIVE (WOC GIVE) and Renew Mobility, are successfully challenging the traditional concept of a nonprofit boardroom. Both organizations have leadership that represents the diverse and unique voices of those they serve, including younger board members who can speak to the unique challenges of their generation.

At WOC GIVE, a BIPOC-focused nonprofit started in 2019 by co-founders Yah-Hanna Jenkins Leys, Robyn Afrik and Lucia Rios, the mission is centered around upsetting the traditional method of philanthropy. The organization invests in women of color, describing its method of support as “empowering those closest to the pain, changing structural power dynamics, and adding to the diversity of voices in the sector.”

According to WOC GIVE board secretary Simone Weithers, much of the struggle nonprofits face when working to diversify their leadership simply comes from a lack of representation.

“If you don’t see yourself reflected in a board, in leadership, in the marketing and advertising materials that an organization is promoting, then of course you’re not going to picture yourself there,” Weithers said. “That’s something that I’ve always brought up when in nonprofit spaces that I’ve been in, (when) they’ve expressed, ‘Oh, we just can’t recruit,’ or ‘We just keep recruiting the same type of people.’ Well, part of it is, does your space honestly look like a place that a different kind of person would want to be in? Would a younger person look at your board and say, ‘I can fit in there?’”

Whether looking to recruit younger board members or people from a wider range of backgrounds, nonprofit organizations have to keep in mind that no one wants to go where they feel unrepresented.

Weithers said the work of diversification needs to start with rethinking what a philanthropist looks like. Broadening the work of philanthropy from a way to share one’s time and resources post-retirement and the definition of what a philanthropist even looks like frees those spaces to be reconstructed. A philanthropic board shouldn’t be restricted to the traditional image of older, white businesspeople in a world where that does not represent the population.

“A philanthropist can look just like somebody like myself who is young or a woman of color,” Weithers said. “And philanthropy doesn’t necessarily mean writing massive checks or doing anything like that, it simply means positively impacting your community. When there are organizations in the community that encourage more involvement, that helps the entire community as a whole reimagine what philanthropy looks like.”

At Renew Mobility, a Grand Rapids nonprofit helping those with disabilities achieve independence through mobility equipment, Executive Director Coleen Davis said that reimagining the concept of board leadership and including younger voices has been vital in moving the organization forward.

“You shouldn’t negate someone’s age and say that they might not have enough expertise to add value,” she said. “My experience with youth on our board has been the exact opposite. They’re super engaged, they’re energetic, they want to learn, they’re passionate, and then they’re inspiring the rest of the board, which is huge.

“I really think giving youth an opportunity might be one of the keys that we’re overlooking super-smart people in our community that are young and have so much value to add to our organizations. Giving them a chance to shine and show their leadership has helped our organization an unbelievable amount.”

According to Michael Pratt, board president of Renew Mobility, the problem of diversification often starts with boards themselves and how the nonprofit board/leadership dynamic is viewed.

“I think there’s conceptions about what giving is that goes beyond money,” he said, “and also with it, who is worthy of those leadership positions.”

Additionally, a narrow idea of what board service should entail and an unwillingness to go above and beyond often means that board members are not putting in the work necessary to facilitate real change.

“I think a lot of people see board services as, I go to the thing once a month, we go line by line, we vote on stuff, and I give money and I’m 68 and white. That’s the archetype,” he said. “If you are a board that looks like a bunch of old white men that thinks about board service (that way) and you think that’s how it’s supposed to be, you’re not going to look for something different.”

The work of learning and unlearning that goes along with intentional diversification often falls outside the bounds of what boards see as their duty and as a result, they can be unwilling to put in the real work necessary to enact change.

“I think there’s not enough training happening around diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism in boards everywhere,” Pratt said. “I think there’s kind of a checkbox thing that’s happening right now, where we know it’s important and it’s a buzzword, so we’ve got to do the thing once a year. It really needs to be deeply embedded into every facet of your organization. That’s hard to do, but that really is the only solution. And it’s a lot of work.”

According to WOC GIVE President Yah-Hanna Jenkins Leys, one way to begin changing the dynamic and seeing nonprofit leadership diversify is to begin investing more in the talent that already is there and growing a leadership pipeline from within.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed about the nonprofit sector is as you get further through the staffing space, it becomes less and less diverse,” she said. “The executive level (is predominantly) men. It becomes more white, more male as you go further through the hierarchy.”

Jenkins Leys said that while nonprofits often are staffed with a diverse range of people in starter positions, they aren’t invested in and are unable to grow within the organization. Rather than pulling in leaders and board members from outside the organization, Jenkins Leys suggests taking the time and resources to nurture employees from the ground up, helping them build a career that leads to an eventual leadership position. Building a culture of growth within nonprofits is an essential part of slowing the turnover rate in entry-level positions and creating leaders from within.

She added that looking to the younger generation also is vital. As there is a high percentage of college-age people looking for volunteer opportunities and places to serve, directly looking to that population and actively inviting them to learn and experience the work that nonprofits are doing is a way to attract the voices of a younger generation.

“I wonder what would happen if boards made a commitment to a certain percentage of their board or maybe one seat on their board specifically reserved for youth,” Weithers said. “Maybe it’s a shorter term, but just as an opportunity for them to actually be in the room and be present and observe the inner workings of the nonprofit sector.”

For Renew Mobility, a key aspect of making its diverse board work has been respecting and valuing each other’s perspectives.

“What’s really unique about this individual group,” Davis said of the Renew Mobility board, “is they have respect for each other. It’s people (with) 11 different viewpoints (but) the culture of this board just really, really works. They’re all passionate about the mission, and so it really seems to flow.”

Conflict is inevitable when generations with different priorities and perspectives and people with different cultural backgrounds make decisions together. But Pratt said that clash, when handled correctly, is key to moving forward.

“Having people from different walks of life, there’s going to be different ideas and different beliefs. And when those things collide and when there’s disagreement, that’s respectful, ideas get sharpened and improved,” he said.

The effort, hard work and commitment that is necessary to create healthy nonprofit boards that are connected to the communities they serve is essential.

“Who are the people most proximate to the issue we’re trying to solve?” Pratt asked.

“In our instance, people with disabilities come in all ages and sizes and colors. And so, for us it makes complete sense that we’d want to have our board represent the primary stakeholder in our organization.”

To allocate resources and guide nonprofits in directions that are beneficial to the communities they serve, organizations have to prioritize putting in the time and energy to diversify leadership.

“I genuinely believe that there is no excuse when it comes to diversifying your boards and your leadership,” Weithers said, pointing out that she and the team at WOC GIVE are always ready to help and guide those who are looking to expand their leadership demographic and don’t know where to start.

“There are always ways,” she said, “and if there are people out there that you know want to but feel like they don’t know how, I’m more than willing to chat. I feel like there are definitely leaders in the community that are willing to hop in and help share what can be done.”

Both Weithers and Pratt offer their own time and resources to help those who are looking for opportunities to serve or ways to help diversify their organizations.

“I’m really passionate about organizations and businesses collaborating together and working together as another way to help just inform and diversify perspectives,” Weithers said.

“It takes a little bit of initiative on (the part of) the person that’s interested in the volunteering side to go and explore opportunities,” Pratt said, mentioning the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Grand Rapids, of which he is co-chair, as a good resource for those looking to start. “If anyone’s interested in finding board service opportunities, I highly encourage people to reach out directly to anyone on that board. It’s a very well networked, diverse board.

“If anyone’s interested in volunteering on a board, but not sure how to start, I would love to have a conversation to help facilitate it,” he added. “(That’s) something that I enjoy doing.”

This story can be found in the Nov. 14 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.