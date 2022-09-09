Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location

A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home.

Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best boots and bling for a Western-themed event featuring cocktails, appetizers, live music, silent auction, live auction and a dinner of smoked brisket, chicken and cornbread, as well as a vegan option.

Music will be provided by The Still Wonder and items will be auctioned by Miedema Auctioneering. Susan Meekhaff will be in attendance for a live art feature.

Proceeds from the gala will be used to help the nonprofit purchase a third group home for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently.

“Most young adults with mild intellectual and developmental disabilities never get to experience independent living,” said Sara Boven, executive director of Homes Giving Hope. “At Homes Giving Hope, we provide Christ-centered, quality homes with resident assistants, so young adults with unique abilities can grow in their independence and live a fulfilling life.”

This is the nonprofit’s second annual gala. The first “Boots and Bling” event in 2021 provided the means to open an additional home and serve four men in the capacity that matches its mission. Homes Giving Hope has a goal of duplicating this effort with the contributions from this month’s gala.

Tickets for the gala start at $100 and are available here.

Homes Giving Hope provides independent housing opportunities, matching cohesive roommates and helping build a broader community where residents and their friends can gather. The organization provides private bedrooms and light support for residents as needed in two homes in Rockford.