Nonprofit names director of food programs

United Methodist Community House (UMCH) hired Monique Davis as its director of food services.

Davis will serve in UMCH’s Fresh Market, which is designed to bring healthy, affordable food to residents of southeast Grand Rapids, including those who are food-insecure, as the Business Journal previously reported. Davis, who is originally from Chicago, brings 20 years of experience in the food service and retail industry.

“Monique Davis has been the leader we have been looking for in every aspect,” said Carla Moore, co-CEO of UMCH. “She is culturally relevant to our client base and brings expertise in both the food service and food retail industries. In a refreshingly energetic way, she demonstrates a commitment to ensure the delivery of good food at UMCH.”

Prior to joining UMCH, Davis held food service management roles for seven years, with four years of prior sales management experience in retail. Davis also is the 12-year owner of MO Betta Chicago Eats, where all food is prepared from scratch, including her “no-bake fresh fruit cheesecakes.”