Nonprofit raises awareness, support to impact family homelessness challenge

Family Promise of Grand Rapids, currently in its 25th year of operation, is continuing its mission to provide resources, housing and support for families experiencing homelessness despite a lack of resources and awareness of the issue.

According to Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise, the need for homeless care for families is currently at an all-time high, due to rising housing costs in the Grand Rapids area. Schuch added that when families are unhoused for any reason, the effects of that stress on children are enormous, impacting them for years to come.

Family Promise focuses on families with children for this reason, as family homelessness is both more impactful and more difficult to resolve than the stereotypical image of single homelessness. As families with children have a greater financial burden, both achieving stability and maintaining it can be incredibly challenging, she said.

While caring for the families that come to Family Promise for assistance, Schuch is dedicated to raising awareness of the prevalence of family homelessness in Grand Rapids and breaking the stereotypes that come with the traditional idea of homelessness.

Homelessness in families often is a result of a lack of affordable housing, but also can be a result of a family breakup (loss of family income if a guardian is no longer present to provide care), barriers to education and stable income, underemployment when parents or guardians lose a job or hours at a minimum-wage job or a result of a medical crisis in the family if a family member misses work from an illness or injury. Any of these situations can cause loss of housing for a family, a situation which often is almost impossible to recover from.

“If we can figure out how to stabilize their housing and not have that episode of homelessness occur, we can keep a lot of these families from falling into poverty,” Schuch said. “Once they go into poverty, many of them never make it out generationally. There’s only 13% of families who are in poverty ever make it out from an economics measurement.

“Family homelessness, you could say, almost looks nothing like homelessness for a single adult,” Schuch said. “All of the stereotypes you think of when you think of homelessness, none of those apply to our families.”

Schuch pointed out that almost no chronic mental illness is present in families that come to her organization for help. Additionally, families experiencing homelessness do not tend to be chronic substance abusers, and are typically hard working, often holding several jobs to feed their families.

“More than 80% of the families we have have income coming into shelter,” Schuch said. “They are typically multi-generational. We very commonly see a grandparent, a parent, and a child coming in and living together as a family.

“They have really unique needs because they’re trying to do things that families do. They’re trying to have holidays. They’re trying to get their kids to school. They’re trying to do extracurricular activities. They’re trying to manage day care.”

The costs of homelessness for families are exorbitant when compared to the costs for a single person. Transportation to and from school, day care and work, food and shelter needs, and accessibility all are more complex for a family unit with children.

“All of the things you think about when you think of single homelessness don’t describe our families. It’s not who they are. It’s not the things that happen to them or the characteristics that they have,” Schuch said. “That’s one of our biggest challenges because the community holds a lot of judgment around homelessness when they think of it in traditional ways and (we try) to paint the picture of what a family looks like, to have people understand that it’s really a math problem: They don’t make enough to pay for housing in our community anymore. End of story. They just don’t make enough to pay for housing. We don’t have enough housing or supply and demand is too constrained, the math doesn’t work.”

To keep families together and in a safe home environment where they can thrive, Family Promise offers support services in addition to preventive and emergency housing services.

“We’re not just getting them to a spot where they’re hanging on by their fingernails,” Schuch said. “They’re really moving into a space where they can thrive and be stable long term. That’s probably my favorite part of our work. Prevention is really important, the shelter is critical, it’s life or death for families, literally, but the stabilization and engagement programming, that’s where we see families come out of this really traumatic space. It’s really a beautiful journey to be able to participate in.”

Family Promise currently is in its 25th year of operation in the Grand Rapids area. Over the years, the organization has stayed in tune with the needs of the community to ensure the help and support being provided is what families truly need.

“That’s something that we’ve really prioritized over the last 10 years, giving the families that we work with and serve a voice at all parts of their journey,” Schuch said, “but also afterwards, having a really strong family advisory group that we host that can give us feedback on what’s happening in the community right now.”

According to the organization’s statistics, 90% of families cared for by Family Promise end up in a stable, sustainable home, and that same percentage remain housed a year later thanks to Family Promise’s continuing support. Over 2,500 families and 6,000 children have been helped in the Grand Rapids area.

Unfortunately, Schuch said, the Grand Rapids area remains largely unaware of the prevalence of family homelessness, specifically for people of color.

According to Family Promise’s 2019 statistics, 1 in 6 Black children have experienced homelessness in Kent County compared to 1 in 135 white children. This disparity, Schuch said, is a result of racial and economic inequalities in housing, as gaps between upper- and middle-class areas widen and housing prices continue to rise in Grand Rapids.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also wreaked havoc on family incomes and created a drastic increase in housing needs.

“The numbers (of homeless families) increased during 2021 and we had kind of this perfect storm that happened last fall, where the eviction moratorium ended in August, so landlords were allowed to evict families again.

“We ran out of most of the funding we had had through the CARES Act, so our shelter went from over 90 rooms a night down to less than 20 rooms a night in September. We’ve had more than 200 families since September who have needed shelter and were living on the street and we were not able to offer them a room. We have had to develop outreach services over this year to try to provide basic needs for those families, make sure that they have blankets, maybe gas cards in the winter food bags, things like that. In the 13 years I’ve worked here, we’ve never really had to have family outreach services.”

Schuch said in its 25th year, Family Promise is focused on growing its capabilities to help those families still in need as a result of the pandemic, an initiative that relies on spreading the word in the Grand Rapids community.

“We are really laser focused right now, trying to get these additional shelter rooms,” she said. “We know that we need 90 for this community. We know that right now we only have about 40. As of mid-July, when the rest of the funds for the overflow hotels expire, if funding isn’t renewed or we don’t get additional funds in some way, those units will go away and we’ll be back down to about 32 rooms.”

Events like this month’s Family Frolic at the Zoo event, put on by Family Promise in partnership with John Ball Zoo, are part of the organization’s push to raise awareness about family homelessness, a problem that Schuch said simply goes overlooked.

“(People will) say, we just had no idea there were homeless families in Grand Rapids. It’s a problem that’s hidden by choice. Families don’t really want you to know they’re homeless. They don’t want to lose their kids and have them be taken away. It’s a hidden and unseen problem, which often makes us overlook it. Or we don’t prioritize it because we don’t see it. We’re not faced with it every day. We’ve had children from every school district in Kent County and surrounding counties. We’ve had people who have worked at every major corporation (in Grand Rapids) and have had their job when they’ve come into shelter and continued working all the way through shelter and no one they work with or go to school with knows that they’re homeless or living in their shelter at the time.

“It’s something that we need to be talking about and prioritizing as a community because it impacts everything. If we want to address chronic homelessness down the road, this is the root cause, so investing in these kids now really makes sense.”