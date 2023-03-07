Nonprofit reopens Lift Zone for Latin American learners

A Latin American-focused nonprofit in Holland reopened its WiFi hotspot at a new location to help families access the internet.

Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) on Tuesday, March 7, announced the reopening of its new space in Holland, including its headquarters and Lift Zone at 430 W. 17th St.

LAUP moved its headquarters and Lift Zone from a shared space at BLVD Church in August 2022 to its own larger building, which has space for more volunteers and programming now open to the public.

The Lift Zone, one of six in West Michigan and 60 in the state, is a partnership between LAUP and Comcast that provides free WiFi hotspots to help Latin American families get online in a safe place. In a Lift Zone, families can participate in distance learning to keep up with classes, conduct job searches online and access health care information and public assistance via the internet.

These sites also offer hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families effectively navigate the internet.

“Having access to the Department of Treasury internet is a great equalizer,” said Johnny Rodriguez, executive director of LAUP in Holland. “Digital fluency is the key to unlocking greater equity and opportunity for all. We are proud to partner with Comcast to have a place where the community can come to connect online to learn, find jobs and access other important resources.”

According to LAUP, the Lift Zones program, launched in September 2020, is a part of Comcast’s Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity.

Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky that connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

LAUP’s digital equity efforts are aimed at giving young people the educational support and tools they need to engage in learning and college and scholarship applications, and that all members of the Holland Latino community have a resource where they can take advantage of everything from fully online Spanish language GED programs to online life skills such as emails, app use and online banking.