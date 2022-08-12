Organization to distribute healthy food to migrant families in need

North Kent Connect (NKC) is working with Migrant Legal Aid to distribute fresh, healthy food to agricultural workers and their families in northern Kent County.

The new Healthy Food Access for Migrant Farmworker Families (HFAMF) program, launched in May and funded by a grant from Amway, is partnering with NKC to help migrant families live healthier lives.

NKC is an organization focused on improving the lives of all people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence.

The nonprofit will visit 24 migrant housing sites in Sparta to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to 690 farmworkers and their children from August to October. NKC will purchase culturally appropriate dry goods and fresh produce, then package and deliver the food to the migrant housing sites along with MLA outreach workers.

“We believe it is imperative to increase access to fresh, healthy food among one of our most vulnerable populations in Kent County,” said Claire Guisfredi, executive director for North Kent Connect. “As the resource hub in rural Kent County, we are familiar with the needs of these families and eager to help in any way we can.”

Many migrant families live below the poverty line ($20,000 to $24,999 annually on average) making it difficult for them to afford healthy foods and often resulting in diet-related illnesses. The HFAMF program aims to improve the health and well-being of seasonal and migrant farmworkers living in Kent County by providing consistent access to healthy food and nutrition education materials.

“Migrant Legal Aid is honored to provide North Kent Connect with trusted access to our vigilantly guarded farmworker community,” said Teresa Hendricks, executive director for Migrant Legal Aid. “The culturally appropriate, healthy food and nutrition education will help support migrant farmworkers’ basic needs and family nutrition.”

There are approximately 70 migrant housing sites in Kent County, with a total capacity of 2,425 people. NKC distributions will focus on the Sparta sites.