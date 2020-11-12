Our Daily Bread Ministries hires VP and publisher

Christian multimedia resource company Our Daily Bread Ministries appointed an industry veteran as its next vice president and publisher.

Cascade Township-based Our Daily Bread Ministries said Tuesday that it hired a publishing executive of more than 20 years, Chriscynethia Floyd, for the role of vice president and publisher, U.S., effective in September.

Floyd, who returned to Grand Rapids for the role, replaced Ken Petersen, who is now doing freelance writing, editing and consulting in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We are beyond grateful for Ken’s dedication to our ministry and wish him the very best,” said Rick DeHaan, president of Our Daily Bread Ministries. “Chriscynethia’s vast experience in Christian and secular publishing — with leadership roles across editorial, sales and marketing — brings a wealth of expertise to our partners. Our internal teams and gracious supporters will benefit from her success in launching New York Times bestsellers and understanding our market’s ever-changing needs.”

In her new role, Floyd oversees all U.S. publishing at Our Daily Bread, including trade books, children’s books, gifts, video series, devotionals, Bible studies and more.

“God has graciously given me the responsibility of leading a tremendously talented team,” she said. “My commitment is to meet the needs of our growing and diverse readers and supporters through delivering the highest quality of content in our changing market. I look forward to helping build, support and inspire our editors, authors and readers.”

Prior to Our Daily Bread, Floyd served as vice president, deputy publisher at Simon & Schuster and vice president of sales and marketing at David C. Cook.

In addition, Floyd held leadership roles at HarperCollins Christian Publishing as senior director of sales, then vice president of marketing (based in Kentwood), and at Barnes & Noble as the national book buyer.

Floyd previously collaborated with top inspirational voices, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Rick Warren, Kirk Cousins, Ben Carson and Sally Lloyd-Jones.

She holds a Bachelor of Education degree in music from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

Our Daily Bread

Founded in 1938, Our Daily Bread Ministries is a global organization with staff and volunteers in 38 offices working to distribute more than 60 million Christian resources in 150 countries.

Its offerings include podcasts, books, websites, print and more.

With 3.5 million Facebook followers, the ministry recently launched the God Hears Her and Where Ya From? podcasts, in addition to a YouTube channel that garnered more than 100,000 subscribers in its first year.