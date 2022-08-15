Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone

An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility.

The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.

The steel crew from Ada-based Dan Vos Construction Company hoisted the final beam, which was adorned with Bible verses and signatures of MRM board of directors and staff, atop the new structure on Tuesday.

“(This milestone) is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable work completed to date,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director at MRM.

Once complete, the 16,00-square-foot facility will serve as a community resource center and house Bright Futures Daycare and Preschool, an affordable child care option for low-income families.

MRM sought financial support for the project through Rise Up Together, a $5 million capital campaign.

Skoglund said community and donor support has been “phenomenal” so far with $4.8 million pledged and over $3.6 million fulfilled. The organization now is in its Fund the Finish campaign phase to raise support for finishing touches such as furniture.

The facility has a target opening of January 2023.

Muskegon-based D.L. Morse and Associates is serving as general contractor for the project.