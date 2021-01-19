Residential recovery house opens in Kalamazoo

A new sober living home opened its doors for young men on the road to recovery from addiction.

Reach Sober Living recently opened a five-bed living space at 1113 Engleman St. in Kalamazoo, according to the nonprofit.

“This home bridges the gap for adequate living between in-patient and supportive living,” said Chris Pompey, Reach Sober Living CEO. “We promote a new lifestyle that supports residents on their individual road to recovery.”

In addition to Pompey, Western Michigan University adjunct instructor Ron Peterson serves as clinical director, Chandra Pompey serves as office administrator, Mitchell Consulting Services provides accounting services and Tim DeYoung serves as the real estate agent. The organization currently is looking to hire an operations director.

The Reach Sober Living house was purchased in December 2019 and renovated with the help of general contractors David Hyzer, Steve Johnson and Paul Knowlton, as well as Allied Mechanical Services.

The nonprofit welcomed five young men as its first residents of the home for a six-month commitment in October. To be eligible, men ages 21 to 35 must have 30 days of sobriety and complete an application, screening process and an in-person interview to be placed on the waitlist. There currently are 15 applicants waiting for residency at the home.

Reach Sober Living partners with the Stryker Johnston Foundation, Western Michigan University’s Specialty Program in Alcohol and Drug Abuse (SPADA), the Kalamazoo County Opioid Coalition, Trenches Community Church, The Bridge Church, Centerpoint Church and Urban Alliance to ensure each resident is supported and has access to the resources they need.

“We offer a home and safe environment to those who are making real, positive changes in their lives,” Chris Pompey said. “It is such a blessing to be able to offer this to the Kalamazoo community. There aren’t enough homes like this available to those who need them, so we are glad to be here.”

Residents must be employed or actively searching for employment, as they must pay an agreement fee. Meals, utilities, on-site laundry and some transportation services are included. Living expense sponsorship opportunities also are available.

Reach Sober Living also is conducting a memory path brick fundraiser to help support its mission. The personalized bricks will be used to create a path to recovery patio at the house next year.

In addition to the sober living house, Reach Sober Living offers RSL Transportation, a private transportation service for those traveling to and from drug treatment and clinical services. Pompey and his team also offer educational sessions designed to educate youths within the area about the dangers of drug use.

“We have a long road ahead of us, and the threat of addiction is a daily fight; however, if Kalamazoo’s recovery community puts forth a joint effort, there is hope,” Pompey said.

When it is safe for gatherings, Pompey and his partners said they plan to welcome community members to an open house later this year.

More information about Reach Sober Living and its fundraising efforts is available by visiting reachsoberliving.org or calling (269) 808-7881.