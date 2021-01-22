Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan makes board changes

A nonprofit that houses families with critically ill children in a homelike atmosphere has appointed its 2021 board of directors and executive committee.

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan said last week that its new board leadership will aid in the organization’s “growth and awareness.” The board provides the resources and expertise needed for the Ronald McDonald House to serve hundreds of children and their families in West Michigan in a year and thousands over a lifetime.

“I know this group of people will contribute great ideas to the organization,” said Ellen Carpenter, executive director of Ronald McDonald House. “With unity and teamwork, extraordinary things can be achieved.

“These empathetic leaders genuinely care about our expanding organization. With the addition of both health care and hotel expertise, we hope to continue to upgrade the services we provide families on an everyday basis.”

Board members and executive committee members each serve three-year terms.

2021 board members

Tricia Shangle, regional director of sales, Hilton

Ross Bartlett, assistant general manager, Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

Tom Moore, certified risk manager and insurance counselor, BHS Insurance

Hossain Marandi, president and children’s health department chief at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

2021 executive committee

Mike Dunlap, vice president and relationship manager, TCF Bank — board chair

Michael Bohnsack, owner, Bohnsack & Associates — board vice chair

Mike Chaffin, senior commercial executive, Fifth Third Bank — board treasurer

Andrew Grashuis, owner, The Andrew Grashuis Collection — board secretary

John DeBlaay — past board chair

Adam Clarke, president, 1 Bold Step

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan

Founded in 1990, the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan provides a “home-away-from-home” for families traveling to Grand Rapids for their child’s medical or mental health treatment.

Families live at the Ronald McDonald House where they have access to a safe, clean and comfortable room with a bath and hot meals, and transportation to and from the hospital, all at no cost to the families.