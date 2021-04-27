Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan names board treasurer

A nonprofit that supports families traveling to Grand Rapids for their children’s medical or mental health treatment appointed a board treasurer.

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan said last week that Josh Laramy joined its board of directors as board treasurer.

“RMHWM is excited to welcome Laramy and feels his experience will be an asset to the organization,” the nonprofit said.

Mike Dunlap, board chair, said the board is “excited to have Josh join the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan as board treasurer. He cares deeply about the mission of the house and brings a wealth of professional experience that will prove essential to our board.”

Laramy currently works at BDO USA LLP, where he is an audit manager specializing in nonprofit and private company audits.

“I was very excited when the opportunity came up to first join the finance committee at the house and now as the treasurer, in part because my whole career has been focused on nonprofit auditing, and I was excited to bring that knowledge and experience to the house,” he said. “Also, my wife and I had our first child, who is now 10 months old, and I can really appreciate how important the house is to the community and helps take one thing off a family’s plate in a stressful situation.”

Laramy is a certified public accountant in the state of Michigan. He graduated from Ferris State University in 2008 with his Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy and computer information systems.

Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan

Founded in 1990, Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan exists to provide a home-away-from-home for families traveling to Grand Rapids for their children’s medical or mental health treatment. Families live at the house, where they have access to a safe, clean and comfortable room with a bathroom plus hot meals, and transportation to and from the hospital — all at no cost.