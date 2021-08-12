Samaritas breaks ground on affordable housing in Muskegon

Construction is beginning on a new affordable senior living building in Muskegon.

Samaritas will host a groundbreaking Thursday for a senior living community at the corner of Spring Street and Webster Avenue.

This will be Samaritas’ 16th campus of affordable housing in the state and the second one in Muskegon

“Beginning this week, Samaritas is glad to continue their long-term commitment to create affordable housing options for seniors, this time at a site in downtown Muskegon,” Samaritas CEO Sam Beals said. “Having already providing this service to a campus in Muskegon for a number of years, we are excited about expanding these services in this manner.”

The $12 million Muskegon property will be a MSHDA tax credit community for seniors 55 years and older who meet income guidelines. MSHDA regulations will determine eligibility for these apartments.

Eligible seniors will have the option of moving into 54 apartments with modern appliances, spacious closets and proximity to the downtown Muskegon social district. The ground level also will contain a separate commercial space for Samaritas staff helping children, families and persons with developmental disabilities in the Muskegon area.

Construction will start this month, and the building is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Those interested in a Samaritas HUD-subsidized apartment can contact a representative at (231) 777-3788.