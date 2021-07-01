SpartanNash Foundation raises $243K for Special Olympics

A grocery store chain’s latest scan campaign enabled its foundation to donate $243,750 to Special Olympics.

The SpartanNash Foundation, the charitable organization operated by Byron Center-based grocery chain SpartanNash, on Tuesday said it donated $243,750 to Special Olympics to advance support and inclusion programs for people with intellectual disabilities. The donation will support Special Olympics athletes and the Summer Games in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

From May 5-18, SpartanNash stores including Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market teamed up to support Special Olympics. Store guests were invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up at any checkout lane or online through Fast Lane.

“SpartanNash has been a wonderful partner to Special Olympics Michigan for so many years,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “When our athletes return to fields for Summer Games, it will be because of the financial support of the SpartanNash community. I know all of the associates will be cheering them on.

“The 2021 Summer Games will mark the first large in-person event for Special Olympics Michigan athletes in over 1½ years. This would not be possible without the incredible support of SpartanNash.”

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Since 1985, SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have donated more than $9.7 million and thousands of volunteer hours through their partnership with Special Olympics. SpartanNash has been the presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985 and the Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

“SpartanNash is a proud employer and supporter of the talented Special Olympics athletes who have shown incredible perseverance and determination to achieve their goals in spite of the challenges they faced during the pandemic,” said Adrienne Chance, vice president, communications for SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in our workplace and communities continues to be a key focus for SpartanNash and the foundation.”

The SpartanNash Foundation also will raise funds and awareness in support of veterans Wednesday through July 11 and community food pantries Oct. 27-Nov. 7. More information is on SpartanNash’s website.