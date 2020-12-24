SpartanNash, Miller Poultry donate chicken to local food banks

SpartanNash and Miller Poultry recently donated 24,200 pounds of chicken to local food banks in Michigan and Indiana for family meals during the holiday season.

Throughout December, SpartanNash and Miller Poultry teamed up to donate 8,000 pounds of chicken to Access of West Michigan and its network of local food pantries, including SECOM, Streams of Hope, St. Al’s and Green Apple; 9,200 pounds of chicken to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan; and 7,000 pounds of chicken to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

VG’s Grocery, Family Fare and Martin’s Super Market associates helped with the distribution of the donations.

In total, the 24,200 pounds of chicken will provide 96,800 meals this holiday season.

“We are proud to carry Miller Poultry in our company-owned retail stores throughout the Midwest, and we are excited to once again team up with them to provide food to families in need this holiday season,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications for SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

SpartanNash and Miller Poultry have taken part in the annual holiday tradition for more than 10 years, donating nearly 300,000 pounds of chicken to help families in need throughout Michigan and Indiana.

“We are a local, family-owned company, and our culture has always revolved around supporting local family farms, and the communities in which we all live,” said Galen Miller, owner and CEO of Miller Poultry. “2020 has been a tough year for many of us, but through our partnership with SpartanNash, we were able to make these donations happen again this year, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share.”

Each year, SpartanNash donates more than 5 million pounds of food throughout its company footprint as part of its corporate responsibility initiatives, in addition to providing financial grants to food pantry partners through corporate giving initiatives and the SpartanNash Foundation.

As the Business Journal reported last week, the SpartanNash Foundation in November granted more than $400,000 to more than 100 community food pantries through its scan campaign to provide hunger relief and a series of $5,000 grants throughout the company footprint.