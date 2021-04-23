Spectrum Health appoints new foundation president

Spectrum Health hired a new leader to oversee its foundations.

The West Michigan health system said Wednesday that it appointed Kelly Dyer as incoming president of the Spectrum Health Foundation and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, effective in late May.

The announcement comes after a national search for a successor to Vicki Weaver, the foundations’ current president who is retiring at the end of April after 28 years with Spectrum Health.

“Kelly is an enthusiastic and forward-thinking leader with a national reputation for effective philanthropy and a passion for cultivating high-performing teams,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health. “Philanthropy plays an integral part in realizing Spectrum Health’s mission and vision, and Kelly’s leadership will further the success of the foundation as we provide innovative, high-quality clinical care close to home for the communities we serve.”

Dyer’s 17-year fundraising career includes experience with major gift fundraising, strategic planning and change management. Her passion for advancing philanthropy through successful innovation and partnerships has resulted in highly engaged and productive teams responsible for tens of millions of dollars raised annually and thousands of volunteer commitments, Spectrum said.

“The Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital foundations are highly respected institutions doing incredibly important work to advance hope and healing across West Michigan and beyond,” Dyer said. “I am honored to have been selected for this role and am ready and eager to partner in the conversations and collaborations that will assist Spectrum Health in fulfilling its mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives.”

Dyer comes to Spectrum Health from the University of Michigan’s Office of University Development, where she is senior executive director of leadership and major gifts. In this role, Dyer has established and nurtured relationships with lead donors throughout the Midwest, including in southeast Michigan, Washtenaw County and Grand Rapids. Dyer is a native of Michigan and a graduate of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University, where she was a four-year women’s basketball letter winner.

“Kelly is the right leader to continue to lead philanthropy for Spectrum Health and to build on Vicki Weaver’s lasting legacy,” said Marge Potter, board chair, Spectrum Health Foundation. “We are excited for the future of the foundation.”

Freese Decker partnered with global executive search firm WittKieffer to conduct a national search for the president of the Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital foundations.

She also praised Weaver for her leadership and guidance over the past three decades.

“(Vicky) has been a champion of Spectrum Health’s growth and development, broadening Spectrum Health’s scope, capabilities and donor relationships. We wish her well in her retirement,” Freese Decker said.