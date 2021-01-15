Statewide board appoints Wedgwood director as president

The director of Wedgwood’s Autism Center for Child Development was appointed board president of the Michigan Behavior Analysis Providers Association (MiBAP).

Kentwood-based Wedgwood Christian Services said Tuesday that MiBAP appointed Candice Lake, Ph.D., as its board president. The MiBAP board partners with legislators, payors, providers, MiBAP members and other stakeholders to drive MiBAP initiatives.

Lake is director of the Autism Center for Child Development (ACCD) at Wedgwood Christian Services and has been a part of the Wedgwood team since 2014. She worked to develop an early intensive behavioral intervention program for young children with autism and helped Wedgwood build the ACCD from the ground up.

“I’m passionate about providing and advocating for high-quality services based on the principles of (applied behavior analysis) and protecting the interests of the field of (ABA), as well as the rights of the individuals and families we serve,” Lake said. “MiBAP is a true leader in supporting ABA in Michigan and I’m honored to serve as its (board) president. I look forward to continuing our work with the many other public and private entities engaged in our cause, including Michigan legislators, public and private insurance payors, other nonprofit associations and of course, thousands of Michigan families.”

Wedgwood’s ACCD provides comprehensive early intensive behavioral intervention for children ages 18 months to 6 years who have an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and primarily reside in Kent County. Therapy is based on the principles of ABA and is individualized for each child. Families residing outside of Kent County or with commercial insurance can call (616) 965-3492 for more information. Families with Medicaid can contact network180 for referral.

Lake has served on the MiBAP board of directors since its founding in 2019.

She earned a master’s degree in clinical psychology from North Dakota State University in 2004 and a Ph.D. in ABA from Western Michigan University in 2011.

Wedgwood

Founded in 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services works with youth, adults and families dealing with issues such as sex trafficking, abuse, substance abuse, developmental delays and school expulsions.

Wedgwood offers residential care, counseling services and community programs.

Its main campus is at 3300 36th St. SE in Kentwood.

MiBAP

MiBAP was founded in spring 2019 as a 510(c)6 nonprofit membership organization with a mission is to promote access to the science of ABA through advocacy, education and quality practices.