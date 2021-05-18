Subaru donates 200,000 meals to Feeding America West Michigan

Feeding America West Michigan will be able to provide 200,000 more meals to people affected by COVID-19, thanks to a donation from Subaru of America.

The Comstock Park hunger relief nonprofit said Monday that it received a donation from the automaker as part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. The donation was double what the carmaker donated to Feeding America West Michigan last year, which provided 100,000 meals to those in need.

The donation is part of Subaru’s commitment to provide an additional 100 million meals through Feeding America member food banks on top of the 50 million meals it made possible in April 2020.

“Once again, Subaru is working with Feeding America — a nationwide network of 200 food banks including Feeding America West Michigan — to help the millions of families struggling with hunger across the U.S.,” said Thomas Doll, Subaru of America president and CEO. “As we continue to weather these unprecedented times together, we hope our contribution to Feeding America ensures the most vulnerable members of our communities are fed and cared for.”

Right now, thousands of Michiganders continue to face obstacles to access adequate nourishment for themselves and their families, Feeding America West Michigan said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 6 neighbors in the food bank’s service area may face hunger this year. The automaker’s donation will help the food bank’s 800-plus agency and mobile pantry partners nourish people who may otherwise eat less than they need or go hungry.

“COVID-19 continues to impact the ability of many of our neighbors to access enough nutritious food,” said Kenneth Estelle, the food bank’s president and CEO. “With summer around the corner, many families will experience additional hardships. Children who rely on school meals will need to access food elsewhere, and their parents may struggle to keep up with increased food and daycare expenses. With Subaru’s help, we can fill over 200,000 plates.”

Those interested in donating to Feeding America West Michigan can visit the organization’s website.