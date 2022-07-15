Teen leadership program to kick off this month

A new virtual leadership program for teens in West Michigan will go live later this month.

Dream Lab for Teens is a five-day virtual summer camp offered by career satisfaction and leadership training organization Compassionate Leaders Circle.

The goal of the program is to help teens who feel confused or overwhelmed feel motivated and excited for the future.

“Mentally healthy kids have two critical things: good friends and hope for the future,” said Laurel Donnellan, CEO of Compassionate Leaders Circle and creator of the teen program. “Before the pandemic, our young people were already struggling with increasing mental health issues. The pandemic set them back even further.”

Donnellan, a new resident of West Michigan, said she is eager to bring Dream Lab for Teens to this area.

The online program will take place from 2-4:30 p.m. July 25-29. Students will learn principles of compassionate leadership, reconnect with their passions and tackle social activism projects with learning partners.

By the end of the program, they will have a personal “Dream Work” project, personal action plan and clear goals for their life and career, according to leadership.

“We find the students leave the program with more hope, which is something we all need right now,” Donnellan said.

Dream Lab for Teens is still accepting registrations for the program.