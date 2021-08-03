TrueNorth Community Services adds board member

A human resources leader from Creative Dining Services is joining a West Michigan nonprofit’s board of directors.

Fremont-based TrueNorth Community Services said last week that it appointed Jane Newton, associate vice president of people services at Zeeland-based Creative Dining Services, to a three-year term on TrueNorth’s board.

TrueNorth is dedicated to empowering individuals in neighboring rural and urban communities with programs that address rural poverty, youth leadership and community-focused assistance.

One of TrueNorth’s programs, emPower, covers the state of Michigan, helping residents who struggle to pay their utility bills with payment assistance. emPower has helped over 9,500 households gain access to electricity when they would not have otherwise had access.

Newton holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management, a master’s degree in labor relations and human resources, and a certificate in organizational inclusion and diversity from Michigan State University.

She also serves as a sustaining member of the Junior League of Grand Rapids.

Newton leads diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Creative Dining Services to ensure every employee has a seat at the table.

Since 1990, Creative Dining has built and run custom dining programs for colleges and universities, corporations, assisted living communities and conference centers. The organization serves thousands of people daily at over 70 locations in 14 states with over 2,000 employees.