United Way chapters raise $63K through summer food drive

The Michigan Association of United Ways and Kellogg Company raised more than $63,000 and collected 46,000 pounds of food for 220 pantries through its Summer Stock Up food drive.

The Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) teamed up with 24 local United Ways to participate in the first-ever Summer Stock Up food drive in June. The effort focused on restocking local food pantries with essential items for the summer months.

Primarily sponsored by Kellogg Company, along with the support of the American Electric Power Foundation and Dash Digital Services, local United Ways across the state raised over $63,000, collecting over 46,000 pounds of food for 220 pantries serving 43 Michigan counties.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our communities coming together to help low-income, hard-working families who remain with limited options during this time of year,” said Mike Larson, president and CEO of MAUW. “It’s important to remember that food pantries and donation centers are in need 365 days a year, and with the generosity of Kellogg Company as well as American Electric Power Foundation and Dash Digital Services, I want to thank our sponsors and our community members who helped make the first Summer Stock Up food drive a great success.”

Addressing food insecurities is part of the work of MAUW’s ALICE Project, which identified that in 2019, 38% of Michigan households worked but struggled to make ends meet.

“Thanks to generous support from our communities and partners, we’ve helped thousands of people stock their pantries this summer,” said Stephanie Slingerland, senior director, philanthropy and social impact, Kellogg Company. “Summer Stock up is just one of the many ways we’re partnering with United Way to create Better Days and address hunger in our communities during the summer and year-round.”