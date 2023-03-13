Upcycle Bikes expands into new Grand Rapids space to meet growing demand

An emerging Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that assists workers without vehicles to have local transportation plans to scale up with a move into its first physical location.

On Monday, March 6, Upcycle Bikes signed a lease for its first physical location at 800 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, a building owned by DeVries Associates LLC. Moving into its own dedicated space is a step founder and President Rick Armbruster said will prove instrumental in growing the organization’s capacity to work on donated bicycles.

Founded in August 2022, Upcycle Bikes collects bicycles from donors and refurbishes or “upcycles” them for use by people in need of transportation who cannot afford vehicles or public transit fees.

Armbruster said Upcycle Bikes currently has 55 bicycles fixed and ready for new owners and around 90 that it still needs to repair. So far, every donation has come through word of mouth, bike drives and the community support behind the nonprofit, Armbruster said.

“The bikes are (our) operation, but really what we’re striving to provide is independence and opportunity,” he said. “The bike is just the conduit to providing individuals greater access to community resources. If we can provide a bike and that provides opportunities to get to work or to access resources in the community, then we’re excited to do that. And we’re all passionate about cycling, so we love to share that with others.”

A team of volunteers at Upcycle works to ensure the donated bikes are usable and safe for riders. The organization then brings the bikes to local distributing partners Bethany Christian Services and AYA Youth Collective, who allocate them as needed. Upcycle soon hopes to grow the list to include Guiding Light, as well.

Armbruster said he has a long history with Bethany Christian Services, and credits his time volunteering for the organization as his inspiration to start Upcycle.

“I have been fairly active as a community volunteer over the years,” Armbruster said. “(When) COVID hit, all of that kind of came to an end. Coming out of COVID, I was thinking about what to do next in the community. I had been aware of some organizations that were refurbishing bikes, (but) there wasn’t one in Grand Rapids.”

At the same time, Bethany Christian Services was facing an influx of more than 230 Afghan refugees who needed support and resources as they found new homes in West Michigan.

Through Bethany Christian Services, Armbruster learned about the transportation difficulties the refugees face daily in trying to get from home to jobs that may be several miles away. Bethany Christian Services decided to provide them with bicycles, but the bikes the nonprofit had acquired were in “rough shape.” The organization realized it needed someone with experience and skills to make them usable.

“So I volunteered,” said Armbruster, a self-described “gearhead” since childhood who has been working on bikes and skis for years.

“I probably (fixed) about 40 bikes by myself (for Bethany Christian Services) last spring and early summer. But it quickly became apparent that the demand was much greater than the supply and my capacity to meet it,” he said.

As the need for bicycles quickly outpaced Bethany Christian Services’ available supply, Armbruster considered branching off and making his own separate organization dedicated solely to fixing bikes and supplying them to local nonprofits who are able to identify people in need.

The idea quickly morphed into Upcycle Bikes.

“I just started telling everybody, ‘Here’s my idea. What do you think?’” said Armbruster, who found some like-minded people to join the fledgling organization’s board. “By the end of August, we were off and running.”

Since then, Armbruster has been holding bike drives throughout the community and has partnered with several local businesses to collect donated bicycles for him to bring back to life. Upcycle Bikes also accepts donated bicycle parts and takes monetary donations through its website to purchase what Armbruster and his team of volunteers need to get bicycles in working order.

Right now, Armbruster is focusing on beefing up operations at the new location and hopes to expand his volunteer team of workers while spreading the word about Upcycle. The organization has a list of locations where it accepts bicycle donations on its website.

Armbruster said the nonprofit will start actively collecting bicycles again in April and will hold several events over the spring to connect Upcycle to potential community partners and donors.

“Getting bikes has not been a huge challenge,” he said. “It takes some work, but there are a lot of unused bikes sitting in garages out there that people want to get rid of. … It’s starting to take off.”