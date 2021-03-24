Urban League of West Michigan names housing and economic security director

The Urban League of West Michigan announced it selected Darius D. Mitchell as director for housing and economic security.

In this newly created position, Mitchell is responsible for the management of the organization’s housing and homeless prevention services, as well as economic development and employment.

“Ensuring that individuals can achieve economic security is my primary goal toward ending homelessness in West Michigan,” Mitchell said.

In joining the Urban League, Mitchell brings expertise in teamwork and team development. He has an extensive corporate background in management and supervisory roles in sales, marketing, operations and production for companies like Herman Miller and Keurig Dr. Pepper.

Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Baker College.