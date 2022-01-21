W.K. Kellogg Foundation names new chair

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) appointed a new board chair.

Powell, Ohio native Cathann Kress, who joined the WKKF Board of Trustees in 2016, recently was elected board chair. Kress, whose responsibilities begin this month, will serve a one-year term as chair for the organization.

Kress replaced previous Chair Celeste Clark, whose term expired in December. Clark will remain as a member of the board.

“As board chair, Cathann’s community expertise and action orientation will serve us well as we embark on the next phase of our work,” Clark said. “At this pivotal moment, she will help guide this foundation as we accelerate transformational change on behalf of children.”

Kress currently serves as vice president of agricultural administration and dean for the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State University (OSU). Her responsibilities include leadership of the college, which also includes OSU Extension, the statewide Agricultural Experiment Station (Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center) and the Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. Kress also is a professor in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership at the university.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Iowa State University and master’s degree and doctorate in education from the University of Iowa.

“Cathann is a lifelong educator with rich executive leadership experiences that she brings to bear at the Kellogg Foundation,” said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of WKKF. “As the chair of the board development committee, she has significantly contributed to the redesign of board learning opportunities — increasing relevance and focus. I’m looking forward to our partnership as we deepen our commitments to our grantees and communities.”

Kress has a career background in higher and agricultural education and administration, and has served in various executive leadership roles, including vice president for extension and outreach at Iowa State University; senior policy analyst for military community and family policy of the U.S. Department of Defense; director of youth development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture; director of National 4-H Headquarters; and assistant director of Cornell Cooperative Extension at Cornell University.

“I’m deeply honored to take on this role of stewarding Mr. Kellogg’s legacy and his unwavering belief in people’s ability to solve the most pressing challenges facing children and families in their communities,” Kress said.

WKKF also reelected trustees Milton Chen of San Francisco, who also was appointed to the board’s development committee; Roderick Gillum of Detroit; and Richard Tsoumas of Battle Creek to three-year terms.

Other board members include Christina Hanger of Plano, Texas; Ramón Murguía of Kansas City, Kansas; and Khan Nedd of Grand Rapids.