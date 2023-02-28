Wayland invests in small business with Google partnership

A grassroots organization aims to bolster small business through a new Google training program, which offered its first workshop for Wayland business owners last week.

Google has partnered with Wayland Main Street, an organization revitalizing and investing in downtown Wayland, to offer Grow with Google digital coaching workshops to provide small businesses in Wayland with free digital skills training.

The new program offered its first workshop on Feb. 23, working with 20 local small business representatives and employees to help them learn to access and utilize the tools needed to grow their businesses online.

The workshop is a part of a new partnership between Grow with Google’s Digital Coaches program, Main Street America, and the Michigan Main Street (MMS) program to provide small businesses in small towns with digital skills training.

“Small business owners wear many hats when it comes to running their business. Wayland is a business-friendly city with many small businesses who are looking to expand,” said Jennifer Antel, mayor of Wayland. “Digital tools like those provided by Google help businesses reach new audiences and have the resources they need to continue growing in our community.”

Antel was present at the workshop, which was led by Michigan’s new Grow with Google Digital Coach Teresa Heger.

Titled, “Get Your Business On Local Search and Maps,” this first workshop focused on helping businesses update critical business information online and develop strategies for reaching new customers.

Wayland Main Street is investing in local small businesses’ digital presence as the demand for digital competency skills grows.

According to a report by the Connected Commerce Council, 78% of small business leaders said adopting digital tools created new opportunities for their business through customer engagement, increased sales options and ability to grow their customer base.

“Digital tools also help ‘level the playing field’ for all Americans,” the report read, “as they disproportionately help diverse leaders work more efficiently, drive more revenue and create more jobs. For example, 85% of Hispanic-led and 83% of Black-led small business leaders (7% and 5% higher than the 78% average) recognize a noticeable impact when using digital tools to expand their business.”

This new collaboration with Google aims to help diversity and grow Wayland’s small businesses in tandem with Wayland Main Street.

According to a 2022 year-end report by Wayland Main Street, 33 new businesses have been opened thanks to Main Street so far, while 41 buildings have seen improvements due to work by the organization. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said their interest in downtown has increased thanks to these efforts, which have so far included new solar lighting for downtown locations, new events to attract tourism, business education and workshops, grants investing in local businesses and facade rehabilitation programs.

A second report by Wayland Main Street took stock of the area’s economy, pointing out weak areas in local commerce, finding in 2022 total demand for local retail, food and drink offerings surpassed current offerings by $11 million.

“Google is committed to creating economic opportunities for small businesses in Michigan,” said MJ Henshaw, public affairs manager, Google. “We are proud to partner with Wayland Main Street to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Michigan grow their online presence, reach new customers and unlock additional sources of revenue.”