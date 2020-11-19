Wedgwood fills newly created stewardship role

A social services nonprofit filled a new leadership role within the organization that will focus on process improvement.

Kentwood-based Wedgwood Christian Services said it named Jason Todd as the organization’s first chief process and innovation officer (CPIO).

In his new role, Todd will be responsible for leading successful organizational change by building, strengthening and aligning Wedgwood’s strategic resources — including records, objective key results, analytics and lean processes — with Wedgwood’s strategic direction.

Among his responsibilities, Todd will oversee quality assurance, information systems, contracts and client rights.

“To ensure our good stewardship and proper implementation, the Wedgwood Christian Services board of directors created an office of process improvement. For a complex organization like Wedgwood, this implementation is made smoother when key departments are collaborating daily,” said Dan Gowdy, Wedgwood president and CEO. “The chief process and innovation officer will champion these efforts. Jason will be a tremendous asset to our efforts to strengthen our infrastructure and improve business intelligence and organizational learning.”

Todd comes to Wedgwood from Hope Network where he served in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as chief administrative officer.

He holds certificates in CAD design from Mid Florida Technical Institute and supervisory skills I and II from Kalamazoo College, as well as a Six Sigma Black Belt in Lean Leadership certification.

Todd also is a member of the Michigan Lean Consortium and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, and a former member of the Legacy Foundation Board at Sunset Retirement Communities & Services.

Wedgwood

Founded in 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services works with youth, adults and families dealing with issues such as sex trafficking, abuse, substance abuse, developmental delays and school expulsions.

Wedgwood offers residential care, counseling services and community programs.

Its main campus is at 3300 36th St. SE in Kentwood.