West Coast Chamber to feature supplier diversity expert

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual event on supplier diversity this week featuring a local expert on the topic.

The Holland-based West Coast Chamber said it will host the Wake Up West Coast Coffee Break event from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

Kavy Lenon, manager of supplier diversity at Meijer, will be the featured guest. She will provide insights for building corporate supplier diversity programs and will explain how to source from certified businesses.

A supplier diversity program is a proactive business program that encourages the use of minority-, women-, veteran- and LGBTQ-owned and historically underutilized business.

“Global brands are recognizing the strong potential for supplier diversity programs to generate economic opportunity while also helping them grow their businesses,” the West Coast Chamber said. “Supplier diversity not only benefits underrepresented small businesses but also uplifts the communities where those businesses are located.”

For the past decade, Lenon has been a contributor in promoting the growth of diverse-owned businesses through various opportunities by coaching, educating, advocating and community outreach.

Formerly the senior supplier diversity manager at Herman Miller, Lenon currently serves on Project ONE of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council, as vice president for the Veteran Owned Business Roundtable and as a community advocate for Ottawa County. She was named a 2014 and 2016 Champion of Diversity by DiversityPlus Magazine, a 2018 Advocate of the Year by MMSDC and was the 2020 recipient of the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce Minority Advocate Award.

The program is sponsored by DISHER. Admission is free for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Registration is at West Coast Chamber’s website or by calling (616) 392-2389.

More information is available by emailing Caroline Monahan at caroline@westcoastchamber.org or calling (616) 928-9107.