West Michigan companies launch ‘100 Businesses That Care’

A consortium of companies in the region is launching a philanthropic effort to impact local nonprofits.

The group of West Michigan companies — including BDO, Charter Capital Partners, Hylant, Lambert & Co., Mercantile Bank, Miller Johnson and Strategies Wealth Advisors — on Tuesday announced the launch of a “100 Businesses That Care” initiative.

The consortium — which so far comprises seven founding member companies and 21 additional business members — is looking to recruit more organizations to join its endeavor to secure membership from 100 companies.

The effort follows the model of other “100 Who Care” initiatives throughout Michigan and across the country that aim to make unified charitable contributions toward a local impact.

“When we reached out to our co-founders to see if they’d help us pull together this group of businesses, the response was overwhelmingly positive,” said John Kerschen, president and managing partner at Charter Capital Partners. “We’re so excited to grow this group to 100 strong and make a real difference in West Michigan together.”

Companies or individuals that formally join the group agree to donate $1,000 per year, split equally between two West Michigan 501(c)3 charities. Charities are nominated by members of the group, and after presentations from three finalists, a popular vote determines the winner. Two charities per year each will receive a donation of $50,000.

“In the current economic environment, West Michigan charities need our help now more than ever,” said co-founder Jeff Lumpp, West Michigan region president at Hylant. “While donating $500 twice per year is achievable for many companies, when multiplied by 100 participants, $50,000 is an enormous boost for each of the two deserving nonprofit organizations.”

While “100 Businesses That Care” is not a nonprofit organization or incorporated business, founding members are dedicated to making a difference in their communities. All donations will be steered directly to the chosen nonprofits, which enables each active member to realize the tax benefits of their charitable contribution.

The group’s inaugural virtual meeting will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Registration details will be shared prior to the meeting. More information on the initiative is at 100businessesthatcare.com.