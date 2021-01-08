WMCAT makes board changes

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology 1 of 3

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology appointed a new board president and added three new board members.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit known as WMCAT also said Tuesday that it celebrated a milestone for a longtime board member.

Board changes

Tim Williams, newly elected board president — Williams is the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. He has been on the WMCAT board since 2017.

Michelle Meulendyk-Yost, new board member — Meulendyk-Yost is lead, sustainability at Amway. She joined the WMCAT board in October.

Omar Hall, new board member — Hall is vice president of sales at NN Inc. He joined the WMCAT board in October.

Gilda Gely, new board member — Gely is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Davenport University. She joined the WMCAT board in October.

Board member milestone

WMCAT said it celebrated longtime board member, Garrick Rochow, in his career milestone of succeeding Patti Poppe as president and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy in December. He has been on the WMCAT board since 2015.

WMCAT’s other board members

Mike Walton, attorney Rhoades McKee — vice president

Tracey Hornbeck, president and CEO, Legacy Trust — secretary

Lisa Freiburger, vice president for finance and administration, Grand Rapids Community College — treasurer

Brian Cloyd, retired vice president of global corporate relations and chief diversity officer, Steelcase — member

Brian Schwartz, co-founder Eightyfive Miles — member

Scott Dresen, senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief information security officer Spectrum Health — member

Khumbo Croft, HR compliance leader, Gordon Food Service — member

WMCAT

Founded in 2005, WMCAT is a nonprofit with a mission to provide a culture of opportunity for people to create social and economic progress in their lives and the community.

Through afterschool and summer arts and technology programs, WMCAT engages high school students in creativity and civic engagement.

WMCAT also provides career training in medical coding, medical billing and pharmacy technician fields to under- and unemployed adults.

Additionally, the nonprofit has two social enterprises: Ambrose, a commercial screen-printing business, and Public Agency, a design thinking consultancy.