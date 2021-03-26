Women’s Resource Center adds to board and staff

Women's Resource Center 1 of 5

A nonprofit resource center for women appointed a new board chair, three board members and hired a full-time employee.

Grand Rapids-based Women’s Resource Center said it appointed its first male board chair, added board members and hired a director of development and communications.

“The leadership team is excited to partner with these new ambassadors in their mission to elevate women in West Michigan to achieve their greatest potential and secure financial stability for themselves and their families,” the nonprofit said.

Board appointments

Richard “Dick” Spruit, CEO, Grand Rapids Metrology — board chair

Lori Houghtaling, program manager, Amway — board member

Adam Sturdivant, partner with Drew, Cooper & Anding — board member

Danielle Williams, director of economic opportunity, AmplifyGR — board member

Spruit’s term began in January.

“We are grateful to have Dick serve as board chair,” said Sandra Gaddy, CEO of the Women’s Resource Center. “We look forward to the expertise and passion that Dick brings to our team.”

Spruit said his personal motto is, “It’s possible to change the world one person at a time.”

“This is what Women’s Resource Center strives to do: help each woman who walks through their doors change her economic circumstances and therefore the community around her. This resonates with me and gives me an opportunity to work within that structure,” he said.

New employee

Tatum Hawkins was appointed director of development and communications. She comes to Women’s Resource Center with an extensive background in development and donor relations, brand management, public relations and social media strategy.

Prior to joining WRC, she managed the development, corporate and foundation efforts for the Page Education Foundation in Minneapolis. Most recently, she served as director of development and communications for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County.

Hawkins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass media communications from Wilberforce University and a Master of Arts in public relations from Ball State University.

Women’s Resource Center

Founded in 1973, the Women’s Resource Center is dedicated to educating and empowering women in West Michigan to achieve workplace success through programs and services.