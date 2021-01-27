YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids appoints new board chair

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids appointed its next board chair, who will serve a two-year term.

The Grand Rapids nonprofit said Monday that it appointed Kathy Crosby as the new chair of its board of directors for the 2021-23 term.

Crosby is the retired CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids. She replaces outgoing board chair Stacie Behler, who is Meijer’s group vice president for public affairs.

The YMCA said Crosby is known for her “dedication to helping community members across West Michigan overcome obstacles to employment while improving access to essential needs, education and quality child care.”

She has been on the YMCA board of directors since 2014.

“Kathy is a steadfast leader that has guided nonprofit work in countless roles throughout our community,” said Scott Lewis, president and CEO. “While the beginning of her term as board chair will be steeped in helping lead the Y’s COVID-19 recovery, we are confident that her reputation of quality, consistency and growth in service to the community will strengthen our organization. Our board, staff and teams, supported by her leadership, can ensure community members of all ages see a bright future.”

Crosby said she believes the YMCA conducts “essential collaborative work throughout our community.”

“The organization’s commitment to build strong kids, strong families and strong communities has always been clear in Grand Rapids,” she said. “I cannot imagine a more important time for the Y’s mission to grow.”

Behler’s tenure

Key milestones of Behler’s term included the implementation of the Y’s new strategic plan, strengthening of sports and nutrition initiatives, and the mobilization of teams to ensure COVID-19 relief, including child care support for frontline medical teams and more than 200,000 meals provided to those in need.

“Stacie’s leadership made a significant impact on our Y,” Lewis said. “She elevated the importance of unity among our branches and programs throughout West Michigan and ensured that the strategic plan was an active tool of engagement, collaboration and success.”

Behler said she has been honored to serve the Y for the past two years amid “unprecedented challenges.”

“I am grateful to the amazing Y staff and our invested board members for their dedication to improving lives of the children and strengthening the families of West Michigan,” she said.