YMCA opens $1.1M Lowell location

A new YMCA facility will focus on community wellness, recreation and social support in Lowell.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids celebrated the grand opening of its new Litehouse Family YMCA Monday, Sept. 12.

The Litehouse Family YMCA, 1070 N. Hudson St. in Lowell, is at the former site of Impact Church. The 17,000-square-foot space is triple the size of the YMCA’s former Lowell branch and will provide a wide range of recreational and educational offerings, including:

Youth enrichment and sports programming, including taekwondo and soccer

A state-of-the-art health and wellness center that features new cardio and strength training equipment and free weights

Group fitness studios for classes including yoga, cardio dance and Les Mills Bodypump and Bodycombat

Nationally certified personal training for individuals and small groups

A KidZone and activity center for member drop-in babysitting

“We are excited to bring this new YMCA to the Lowell community,” YMCA President and CEO Scott Lewis said. “This new facility, years in the making, will better foster opportunities for members to connect and support each other on their wellness journeys. We are truly grateful for the seeds of support from area residents and businesses that made this facility possible.”

The facility is the result of a nearly two-year fundraising effort that raised over $1.1 million for renovations to the church building. The capital campaign, led by co-chairs Ray Duimstra, longtime YMCA supporter and corporate development and strategic acquisition director for Crystal Flash, and Jason Holdridge, lead pastor at Impact Church and longtime YMCA member, included a naming gift from Litehouse Foods in Lowell.

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids purchased the church site in 2019 through the support of the Frank Twining King Memorial Fund, an endowment gift given decades ago.

The purchase included an adjacent house that held the administrative offices for Impact Church and is now planned for the YMCA’s future Strong Kids Child Development Center, a full-day child care center. When completed, the center will feature four classrooms and serve infants, toddlers, early preschool and preschool, preparing children for success in kindergarten and beyond.

The Strong Kids Child Development Center is inspired by community feedback during the Litehouse Family YMCA fundraising campaign that expressed a critical need for child care services. The organization is now working to raise $450,000 to make the center a reality.

The Litehouse Family YMCA is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.