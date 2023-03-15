$8.5M Grand Rapids spending plan calls for affordable housing, neighborhood investments

City officials have released a plan for spending $8.5 million in federal funding primarily on repairing or building hundreds of affordable housing units and creating homeownership opportunities.

The Grand Rapids City Commission’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday discussed funding recommendations and priorities that support the city’s annual Neighborhood Investment Plan and align with Grand Rapids’ strategy for spending federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The funding comes from various federal agencies.

“Every year we talk about the disbursement of these funds, and the intent is they support organizations and help to also leverage private dollars,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said during the meeting.

