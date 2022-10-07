Casinos, theater chains got biggest COVID relief grants, but two-thirds of applicants were denied

LANSING — Almost two-thirds of business applicants to a state pandemic relief program were denied for various reasons, leading business advocates to push the Legislature to ensure that nearly $300 million in unallocated aid is reallotted for businesses by year’s end.

A September report released by the state Department of Treasury and reviewed by Crain’s lists 2,981 businesses that got a combined $117 million in state assistance this year and details why 5,333 did not.

The awards ranged from just $2 to as much as $5 million, the maximum allowable amount under a law that was enacted by the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last December.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.