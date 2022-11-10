City breaks ground on new historic park building

An improvement project at Veterans Memorial Park began this week.

The city of Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 9, held a ground breaking ceremony for the historic building at the park, located at 22 Sheldon Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Plans for the building include a new Has Heart coffee shop and veteran-focused creative organization. Has Heart is a Michigan-based nonprofit with a mission to bring communities together through art, design and fashion.

“We are honored to support the Has Heart mission in such a fitting space,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “Parks are where we create meaningful connections with our community, and we look forward to the connections that will happen over a cup of coffee and shared art in this important public space.”

The proposed coffee shop will have indoor and outdoor seating, a café, retail space and art display area. The shop plans to employ veterans and their spouses and display collaborative designs, specialty products and artwork created by partnered veterans and designers.

“Art helped to raise awareness about the struggles of veterans at a time when we were mourning the loss of local Marine Cpl. Daane DeBoer,” said Michael Hyacinthe, Has Heart cofounder and Navy Seabee veteran. “Our hope is that the Has Heart coffee shop can continue to foster healing through the transcendental power of art.”

According to the city, 65% of the $895,000 project is required historic work and will be funded by capital improvement funds and parks millage funds. The remaining amount, including furnishing the coffee shop and retail space, is funded by privately raised funds through Has Heart.

Ghafari Associates will lend design services to the project, and Pride Builders Group will complete the construction. Madcap Coffee will serve as the supplier and consultant for the coffee shop.

The building is expected to be completed by June 2023.