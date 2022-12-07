City commission adopts new meeting schedule

The Grand Rapids City Commission established a new meeting schedule for 2023.

Following the recommended schedule contained in the city charter, the commission’s first meeting of each month will be held at 2 p.m. and the second meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

The new schedule was made in consultation with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, commissioners, city administration and staff. According to city officials, the new afternoon time was established in an effort to give evening workers an opportunity to attend meetings.

“The new schedule allows those who cannot attend or watch the traditional evening meetings to now catch at least one at a more convenient time,” said Joel Hondrop, city clerk. “This new schedule allows us to be more transparent and open local government up to more residents and stakeholders.”

The city commission also finalized the dates of the next three Commission Night Out meetings in the city’s three wards. These will be held March 28, June 13 and Sept. 19 in 2023.

With sub-committee meetings remaining the same, the new meeting schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. — committee on appointments

8:30 a.m. — fiscal committee

9:15 a.m. — community development committee

10 a.m. — committee of the whole

12:30 p.m. — economic development project team (first meeting of each month)

2 p.m. — city commission (first meeting of each month)

3 p.m. — public safety committee (second meeting of the month)

7 p.m. — city commission (second meeting of each month)

Meetings will continue to take place on the ninth floor city commission chambers inside city hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW. In addition, meetings will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 26 and live streamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The city commission approves a calendar of regularly scheduled meeting dates annually under the Open Meetings Act of the State of Michigan and the Code of Ordinances of the city of Grand Rapids.