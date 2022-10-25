City dog park reopens after improvement project

A newly updated Grand Rapids city dog park now is open for residents and their dogs.

The city on Tuesday, Oct. 25, announced the reopening of Hillcrest Dog Park, 250 Fuller Ave. NE, following an improvement and expansion project.

New upgrades to the park include an expanded dog entryway, fenced off-leash area, rain garden, bench seating, bike loops, drinking fountain with dog bowl and accessible pathways. The area also includes a new wooded nature path and nature play opportunities using recycled fallen trees in the city.

“We have many dog owners in Grand Rapids,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “It’s important that we create innovative, safe, multiuse spaces for dogs and their owners to play, exercise, relax and connect with others.”

According to Marquardt, the nature trail and playscape outside of the fenced off-leash area will allow non-dog owners and neighbors to enjoy the park and make the space more inclusive.

Construction at the park was funded by $350,000 from the voter-approved parks millage. OCBA Landscape Architects and Katerberg Verhage Inc. served on the project team.

With Hillcrest Park being one of two city-owned and operated dog parks, the development of additional dog parks is on the city’s radar. The topic was a key input theme from the department’s recent strategic master plan conducted earlier this year.

Dog parks currently are proposed in long-term plans for Riverside Park, Highland Park and a future southeast location, according to the city.